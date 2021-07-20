74 Percent of Vaccine-Reluctant Voters Oppose Door-to-Door Campaign

July 20, 2021: President Biden (D) has called for a door-to-door campaign designed to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the proposal is unpopular among the target audience.

Seventy-four percent (74%) of vaccine-reluctant voters are opposed to the door-to-door campaign. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 16% are in favor of the plan.[1]

Those totals include 56% who are strongly opposed and 9% who are strongly in favor of the campaign.[1]

Vaccine-reluctant voters include those who want to wait and see how it works before getting vaccinated, those who are in no particular rush to get vaccinated, and those who say they will never get vaccinated.[1]

Among all voters, opinion is mixed: 43% favor the door-to-door plan, and 48% are opposed. Support comes primarily from the 62% of Democrats who like Biden's plan. However, 68% of Republicans and 51% of independents are opposed.[1]

Voters with a postgraduate degree favor the plan by a 61% to 32% margin. However, a majority of all other voters (51%) oppose the door-to-door effort.[1]

