Rasmussen Poll: 76 Percent Say Taxes in US Are Too High

September 15, 2021: Seventy-six percent (76%) of voters believe taxes in America are currently too high. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 9% believe they are too low and 8% think they’re about right.[1]

These totals include 39% who believe taxes are much too high and 3% who believe they are much too low.[1]

The belief that taxes are too high is strongly shared across all measured demographic groups. Seventy-seven percent (77%) of men hold that view as do 75% of women; so do 77% of rural residents, 76% of suburban residents, and 74% of urban residents. Among those who earn less than $100,000 a year, 77% believe taxes are too high. Among those with higher incomes, that figure is 74%.[1]

Politically, 87% of Republicans believe taxes are too high; so do 71% of independent voters and 69% of Democrats.[1]

The highest level of belief that taxes are too low was found among voters who prefer policies like those of Sen. Bernie Sanders (independent). However, even among Sanders’ voters, 67% believe taxes are too high and 18% believe they are too low.[1]

Democrats in Congress say they are focused on higher taxes only for the rich, but voters are skeptical. After being reminded that President Joe Biden has promised not to raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000 a year, 61% of voters believe it is likely that the Biden administration will raise taxes on middle class Americans. Only 27% consider it unlikely.[1][2]

Forty-one percent (41%) of voters believe the benefits of government are worth the costs and regulations. Thirty-three percent (33%) disagree and 26% are not sure.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes: