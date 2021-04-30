66 House Seats Have Left Northeast and Midwest Since 1960

April 30, 2021: Since 1960, states in the Northeast and Midwest have lost 66 seats in the House of Representatives. Forty-seven of those lost seats came from states carried by Joe Biden, while 19 came from states carried by Donald Trump.[1]

Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen reports, “Thirty-seven of those 66 seats went to states without an income tax, while another 12 went to states whose combined state and local tax burdens ranked among the 10 lowest.”[1]

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​ Footnotes: