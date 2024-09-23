WATCH TV LIVE

OPINION

72 Percent: Inequality a Serious Issue in America Today

Scott Rasmussen By Monday, 23 September 2024 08:30 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

September 23, 2024: Seventy-two percent (72%) of voters consider inequality in America to be either a very serious (38%) or somewhat serious (34%) problem. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 24% consider inequality either a not very serious (14%) or not at all serious (10%) problem.

The survey also found that, to fight inequality, 56% would favor providing more opportunities to lower-income Americans, while 34% would favor increasing taxes on rich people.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 12, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

How serious a problem is inequality in America today?

  • 38%-Very serious
  • 34%-Somewhat serious
  • 14%-Not very serious
  • 10%-Not at all serious
  • 3%-Not sure

To fight inequality, is it more important to increase taxes on the rich or to provide more opportunities for lower income Americans?

  • 34%-Increase taxes on rich people
  • 56%-Provide more opportunities for lower income Americans
  • 10%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

