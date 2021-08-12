×
36 Percent of Voters Trust Dems on Election Reform, 32 Percent Trust GOP

(Dreamstime)

By Thursday, 12 August 2021 10:30 AM

August 12, 2021: When it comes to reforming election practices, a Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 36% of voters trust Democrats, 32% trust Republicans, and 22% don’t trust either party.[1]

Among independent voters, 62% don’t trust either of the major political parties.[1]

Most voters with a postgraduate degree trust Democrats more than Republicans. However, a modest plurality of all voters from other educational backgrounds places more trust in the GOP.[1]

The survey also found that 59% believe the states should return to the regular voting laws that existed before the pandemic, just 26% disagree.[1] The Department of Justice recently issued guidance suggesting that a return to the pre-pandemic rules would not always be seen as legal.[2]

Eighty-three percent (83%) of Republicans favor a return to pre-pandemic rules. Democrats are evenly divided: 40% favor that approach and 43% do not.[1]

Among independent voters, 46% favor a return to pre-pandemic rules, while 25% are opposed.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "36% trust Dems on election reform, 32% trust GOP, 22% neither," August 11, 2021
  2. NPR, "The Justice Department Puts States On Notice About Election Audits And Voting Changes," July 28, 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.






