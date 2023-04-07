74 Percent of Voters Plan to Celebrate Easter This Year

April 7, 2023: Seventy-four percent (74%) of voters plan to celebrate Easter this year. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that, of those, 46% will celebrate it primarily as a religious holiday, 21% primarily as a secular holiday, and 31% as both equally.

Among those celebrating, 95% plan to share a meal with family and friends, 70% will attend church on Easter Sunday, and 52% will have an Easter egg hunt.

Among all voters, 77% say the man known to history as Jesus Christ actually walked the earth, and 63% believe Jesus physically rose from the dead.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 30-31, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Will you celebrate Easter this year?

74%-Yes

19%-No

7%-Not sure

[if yes] Will you celebrate Easter primarily as a religious holiday or a secular holiday?

46%-Religious

21%-Secular

31%-Both equally

[if celebrating Easter] To celebrate Easter, how likely is it that you will do each of the following?

Share a meal with friends and family

76%-Very likely

19%-Somewhat likely

3%-Not very likely

0%-Not at all likely

1%-Not sure

Attend church on Easter Sunday

42%-Very likely

28%-Somewhat likely

12%-Not very likely

15%-Not at all likely

3%-Not sure

Have an Easter egg hunt

28%-Very likely

24%-Somewhat likely

17%-Not very likely

29%-Not at all likely

1%-Not sure

Attend Good Friday worship services

19%-Very likely

26%-Somewhat likely

28%-Not very likely

23%-Not at all likely

4%-Not sure

Please let me know if each of the following statements is true or false:

The man known to history as Jesus Christ actually existed and walked the earth.

77%-True

9%-False

14%-Not sure

Jesus Christ physically rose from the dead.

63%-True

16%-False

21%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate.