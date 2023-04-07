×
Tags: easter

74 Percent of Voters Plan to Celebrate Easter This Year

colorful easter eggs lying on the grass with a bright cross in the background
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 07 April 2023 09:33 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

April 7, 2023: Seventy-four percent (74%) of voters plan to celebrate Easter this year. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that, of those, 46% will celebrate it primarily as a religious holiday, 21% primarily as a secular holiday, and 31% as both equally.

Among those celebrating, 95% plan to share a meal with family and friends, 70% will attend church on Easter Sunday, and 52% will have an Easter egg hunt.

Among all voters, 77% say the man known to history as Jesus Christ actually walked the earth, and 63% believe Jesus physically rose from the dead.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 30-31, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Will you celebrate Easter this year?

  • 74%-Yes
  • 19%-No
  • 7%-Not sure

[if yes] Will you celebrate Easter primarily as a religious holiday or a secular holiday?

  • 46%-Religious
  • 21%-Secular
  • 31%-Both equally

[if celebrating Easter] To celebrate Easter, how likely is it that you will do each of the following?

Share a meal with friends and family

  • 76%-Very likely
  • 19%-Somewhat likely
  • 3%-Not very likely
  • 0%-Not at all likely
  • 1%-Not sure

Attend church on Easter Sunday

  • 42%-Very likely
  • 28%-Somewhat likely
  • 12%-Not very likely
  • 15%-Not at all likely
  • 3%-Not sure

Have an Easter egg hunt

  • 28%-Very likely
  • 24%-Somewhat likely
  • 17%-Not very likely
  • 29%-Not at all likely
  • 1%-Not sure

Attend Good Friday worship services

  • 19%-Very likely
  • 26%-Somewhat likely
  • 28%-Not very likely
  • 23%-Not at all likely
  • 4%-Not sure

Please let me know if each of the following statements is true or false:

The man known to history as Jesus Christ actually existed and walked the earth.

  • 77%-True
  • 9%-False
  • 14%-Not sure

Jesus Christ physically rose from the dead.

  • 63%-True
  • 16%-False
  • 21%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Seventy-four percent of voters plan to celebrate Easter this year. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that, of those, 46% will celebrate it primarily as a religious holiday, 21% primarily as a secular holiday, and 31% as both equally.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

