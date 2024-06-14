WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | ethics | politicians
OPINION

51 Percent: Trump Less Ethical Than Most Politicians

trump smiling broadly
Former President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 14 June 2024 01:25 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

June 14, 2024: In a survey conducted after his conviction in New York, 51% of voters viewed Donald Trump as less ethical than most politicians. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that the number was unchanged from just before the guilty verdicts were announced.

Forty-four percent (44%) say the former president is at least as ethical as most.

These numbers have remained stable over eight surveys dating back to January 2023.

The survey also found that forty-one percent (41%) believe Joe Biden is less ethical than most politicians. Fifty-four percent (54%) say he is at least as ethical as most.

Methodology

The survey of 3,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 3-6, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 1.8 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Please let me know if each of the following is more ethical than most politicians, less ethical than most politicians, or about as ethical as most politicians:

Donald Trump

  • 28%-More ethical
  • 51%-Less ethical
  • 16%-About as ethical
  • 4%-Not sure

Please let me know if each of the following is more ethical than most politicians, less ethical than most politicians, or about as ethical as most politicians:

Joe Biden

  • 29%-More ethical
  • 41%-Less ethical
  • 25%-About as ethical
  • 4%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
In a survey conducted after his conviction in New York, 51% of voters viewed Donald Trump as less ethical than most politicians. These numbers have remained stable over eight surveys dating back to January 2023.
donald trump, ethics, politicians
326
2024-25-14
Friday, 14 June 2024 01:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved