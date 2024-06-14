51 Percent: Trump Less Ethical Than Most Politicians

June 14, 2024: In a survey conducted after his conviction in New York, 51% of voters viewed Donald Trump as less ethical than most politicians. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that the number was unchanged from just before the guilty verdicts were announced.

Forty-four percent (44%) say the former president is at least as ethical as most.

These numbers have remained stable over eight surveys dating back to January 2023.

The survey also found that forty-one percent (41%) believe Joe Biden is less ethical than most politicians. Fifty-four percent (54%) say he is at least as ethical as most.

Methodology

The survey of 3,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 3-6, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 1.8 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Please let me know if each of the following is more ethical than most politicians, less ethical than most politicians, or about as ethical as most politicians:

Donald Trump

28%-More ethical

51%-Less ethical

16%-About as ethical

4%-Not sure

Please let me know if each of the following is more ethical than most politicians, less ethical than most politicians, or about as ethical as most politicians:

Joe Biden

29%-More ethical

41%-Less ethical

25%-About as ethical

4%-Not sure