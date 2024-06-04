61 Percent: Govt Info During Pandemic Intentionally Misleading

June 4, 2024: Sixty-one percent (61%) of voters believe that at least some of the information released by the federal government during the pandemic was intentionally false and misleading. This includes 34% who say that most (19%) or just about all (15%) of it was. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that just a quarter (25%) say that only a little (14%) or none (9%) of it was intentionally false.

The survey also found that, by a 47% to 36% margin, voters say that U.S. and state governments should have ended the lockdowns and social distancing restrictions sooner rather than keeping them in place for a longer period of time.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 28-29, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

During the pandemic, how much information released by the federal government was intentionally false and misleading?

15%-Just about all of it

19%-Most

27%-Some

14%-A little

9%-None

16%-Not sure

In responding to the pandemic, should governments have kept the lockdowns and social distancing restrictions in effect for a longer period of time? Or should they have ended the lockdowns and social distancing restrictions sooner?

36%-They should have kept the lockdowns and social distancing restrictions in effect for a longer period of time

47%-They should have ended the lockdowns and social distancing restrictions sooner

17%-Not sure