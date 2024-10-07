WATCH TV LIVE

OPINION

21 Percent: Relations Between GOP, Dems Better Than 1960s

Scott Rasmussen By Monday, 07 October 2024 10:44 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

October 7, 2024: Twenty-one percent (21%) of voters say that relations between Republicans and Democrats are either much better (6%) or somewhat better (15%) than they were in the 1960s. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 68% disagree, and say they are either somewhat worse (22%) or much worse (46%).

The survey also found that 42% expect relations between Republicans and Democrats to get either much better (10%) or somewhat better (32%) in the next 20 years. Thirty-four percent (34%) expect relations will get either somewhat worse (18%) or much worse (16%).

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 24-25, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters.

Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Are relations between Republicans and Democrats better or worse than they were in the 1960s?

  • 6%-Much better
  • 15%-Somewhat better
  • 22%-Somewhat worse
  • 46%-Much worse
  • 10%-Not sure

Looking forward to 20 years from now, do you expect relations between Republicans and Democrats to be better or worse?

  • 10%-Much better
  • 32%-Somewhat better
  • 18%-Somewhat worse
  • 16%-Much worse
  • 24%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


