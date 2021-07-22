99.2 Percent of COVID May Deaths Were of Those Unvaccinated

During the month of May, just over 18,000 deaths were attributed to COVID-19. An Associated Press analysis showed that only about 150 of those who died were fully vaccinated . That means 99.2% of those who died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated. [1]

The analysis also found that 98.9% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.[1]

The Associated Press analysis was based on figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.[1]

