99.2 Percent of COVID May Deaths Were of Those Unvaccinated

By Thursday, 22 July 2021 03:52 PM Current | Bio | Archive

July 22, 2021: During the month of May, just over 18,000 deaths were attributed to COVID-19. An Associated Press analysis showed that only about 150 of those who died were fully vaccinated. That means 99.2% of those who died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated.[1]

The analysis also found that 98.9% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.[1]

The Associated Press analysis was based on figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.[1]

Footnotes:

Associated Press, "Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated," June 29, 2021.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

