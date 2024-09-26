40 Percent: Seen Too Many Political Campaign Ads to Count

September 26, 2024: Forty percent (40%) of voters have seen too many campaign commercials to count this year. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that an additional 31% say they have seen a lot, 19% say they have seen some, and just 7% say they have not seen many.

The survey also found 20% of voters have seen more Republican commercials, while 48% have seen more Democratic commercials.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 12, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

How many political campaign commercials have you seen this year?

40%-Too many to count

31%-A lot

19%-Some

7%-Not many

3%-None at all

Have you seen more commercials from Republicans or from Democrats?

20%-Republicans

48%-Democrats

33%-Not sure