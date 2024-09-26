WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2024 elections | campaign commercials
OPINION

40 Percent: Seen Too Many Political Campaign Ads to Count

a person watching multiple television screens
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Thursday, 26 September 2024 12:23 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

September 26, 2024: Forty percent (40%) of voters have seen too many campaign commercials to count this year. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that an additional 31% say they have seen a lot, 19% say they have seen some, and just 7% say they have not seen many.

The survey also found 20% of voters have seen more Republican commercials, while 48% have seen more Democratic commercials.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 12, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

How many political campaign commercials have you seen this year?

  • 40%-Too many to count
  • 31%-A lot
  • 19%-Some
  • 7%-Not many
  • 3%-None at all

Have you seen more commercials from Republicans or from Democrats?

  • 20%-Republicans
  • 48%-Democrats
  • 33%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Forty percent (40%) of voters have seen too many campaign commercials to count this year. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that an additional 31% say they have seen a lot, 19% say they have seen some, and just 7% say they have not seen any.
2024 elections, campaign commercials
254
2024-23-26
Thursday, 26 September 2024 12:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved