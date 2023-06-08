74 Years Ago, George Orwell's '1984' Was Published

June 8, 2023: Seventy-four years ago, on June 8, 1949, George Orwell’s final novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four, was published. The book explores truth within societies and the ways in which authoritarian states attempt to manipulate it. Within it’s first 20 years of publication, it had sold more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Nineteen Eighty-Four has been translated into 65 languages and sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. It is from the novel that we derive terms such as “Big Brother,” “doublethink,” “thought police,” and “ministry of truth,” and “Orwellian” has come to mean anything reminiscent of the society described in the book.

George Orwell died less than a year after its publication.