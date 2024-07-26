Apple Agrees to Biden's AI Safeguards

Apple has agreed to abide by voluntary artificial intelligence safeguards laid out by the Biden administration, reported Bloomberg.

OpenAI, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft have also agreed to the guidelines related to safety, security, and social responsibility, including letting independent experts test models for bad behavior, investing in cybersecurity, emboldening third parties to discover security vulnerabilities, flagging societal risks including biases and inappropriate uses, focusing on research into the societal risks of AI, sharing trust and safety information with other companies and the government, watermarking audio and visual content to help make it clear that content is AI-generated, and using the state-of-the-art AI systems known as frontier models to tackle society's greatest problems.

"These commitments, which the companies have chosen to undertake immediately, underscore three principles that must be fundamental to the future of AI — safety, security, and trust — and mark a critical step toward developing responsible AI," the White House statement said in a statement.

"As the pace of innovation continues to accelerate, the Biden-Harris administration will continue to remind these companies of their responsibilities and take decisive action to keep Americans safe."

Apple in June announced a slew of new features for iOS 18 at a developers' conference event, many designed to enhance the Siri assistant and bring AI tools to iPhone users.

Its new AI platform, dubbed "Apple Intelligence," will reportedly use Siri to help carry out actions between apps and boost the assistant's range of capabilities.

AI can also help manage and prioritize notifications and can summarize text in searches, email, and other apps. There will be functions that can help write text and change the tone of it as well, similar to other popular generative AI platforms.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.