Nothing 'Grassroots' About Left's Beyond Orchestrated Marches

The Left's 'No King's Day' Marches Are Mere Petty, Contrived Agitation

It’s turns out that all those "grassroots" "No Kings"/"No King's Day" protests last weekend which were supposedly spontaneous, against our purportedly demonic president Donald Trump, were just a nationwide collection of Kamala Harris '24 voters out for a little fresh air and exercise.

Asra Nomani, writing on Fox News, has the documentation that proves the protests were organized, controlled, and paid for by national, state and local branches of the Democratic Party.

And the paid for part must have really hurt.

Where’s USAID when you really need them?

Nomani writes, "These protests amount to a new chapter of political puppetry. One longtime Democratic volunteer, granted anonymity, described to us the internal pressure they felt to participate: 'It feels less like a movement and more like a performance. We are told which graphics to share, what signs to print and even how to answer reporters. It is like the whole protest is a campaign rollout — but in protest clothes.'"

In California, the state party organized protests from Orange County to Oakland and the Democratic National Committee "playing a critical role behind the scenes in protests across the country from California to Florida."

Nomani found "the protests are organized by 197 organizations aligned with the Democratic Party. This network harnesses a machine of about $2.1 billion in total annual revenues toward this cause. That effort alone represents a partisan political enterprise that I call the protest industrial complex."

If that’s the case, then why are Democrats trying to hide their involvement and portray the protests as a bottom-up phenomenon?

We’re guessing it’s because the Democratic brand is currently toxic with many independent voters. Democrats coming out against Trump is old news.

We’ve had that for nine years, but grandma’s quilting club hitting the streets is news.

This is why "No Kings" was able to generate turnout in areas the casual observer would consider solid red.

The local party just grabbed the Email lists and telephone lists from the last election and used those and other party means of communication to generate turnout.

That’s why her analysis torpedoes the "grassroots" story line pushed by the legacy media.

"Now, in a new analysis of 148 protest listings uploaded on Mobilize.us, a Democratic Party organizing platform, I have established that at least 70 Democratic National Committee affiliates are also organizing protests in at least 19 states and the District of Columbia.

"This is a clear indicator of the partisanship of these protests as an orchestrated, calculated expression of the opposition party, not a spontaneous grassroots outpouring."

There is nothing illegal about this. It’s just politics.

What's most distasteful and most irritating are the Democrat’s efforts to conceal their involvement and the cooperation of the legacy media in peddling the story.

And it’s not even a domestic organizing effort. "At least 70 unique Democratic Party committees and clubs are organizing at least 140 protest events across the country in at least 19 states and the District of Columbia.

"Democratic Party clubs are also organizing protests in at least four countries overseas: Australia, Italy, Mexico and Norway."

This should be a wakeup call for the Trump campaign organization and the Republican National Committee.

The Democratic Party does not intend to fade quietly into the background. Nomani has a very pertinent warning, "[This] protest is not a revolution.

"It’s a message that refuses the 2024 election results. The message is this: the Democratic Party is willing to use every tool available — PACs, nonprofits, public unions and even street protests — to control the narrative heading into the next elections."

And 2026 is closer than you think.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.