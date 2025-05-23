Reality Slaps Hard, Hands Newsom Bill for 'Free' Healthcare

What a difference a spreadsheet can make!

Just a few months ago we wrote about the plan of Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., to attract even more illegal immigrants to the formerly Golden State.

Newsom boasted, "Next year, California will extend Medi-Cal benefits to the last group of undocumented people who have been left out of the program — those ages 26 to 49 — in what is expected to be its biggest expansion of coverage since the rollout of the Affordable Care Act."

The Washington Times quoted him also, "In California, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare coverage regardless of income or immigration status. Through this expansion, we’re making sure families and communities across California are healthier, stronger and able to get the care they need when they need it."

One group of California Republicans saw the approaching fiscal cliff (D.C. Republicans please take note) and gently suggested adding co-pays for illegal immigrants.

Like citizens get to pay when they go to the doctor.

You’d of thought the GOP suggested building a wall.

Co-pays might be good enough for citizens, but it appears to be a non-starter for the illegal immigrants the state appears to worship. One "expert" said, "all of those options eliminate access to healthcare to immigrants that need coverage."

And Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, D-Calif., Dist. 29, summed it up for citizens looking for spending relief, "But let’s be clear: We will not roll over and leave our [illegals] behind."

We’re sure that gives state taxpayers a warm and fuzzy.

They not only get to pay inflated costs for the Obamacare policies that cover their families — soaring deductibles and all — they also get to pay for the illegal immigrants free healthcare.

California bureaucrat’s response: Take that for being responsible!

Making your state a haven for able-bodied foreigners who want free healthcare is not without cost and when the bill came due, Newsom changed his tune.

"California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has spent years championing illegal immigrants’ right to taxpayer-funded healthcare, is now calling for a rollback, saying the benefit is threatening to break his budget. . . . the Democrat proposed blocking any more illegal immigrants from signing up for Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program for low-income residents.

"He also said he wants to start charging a $100 monthly premium for adults with 'unsatisfactory immigration status.'

"That would amount to 'some skin in the game' for illegal immigrants using the program. The changes together would save about $5 billion, he said."

No word from Calif. Speaker Rivas on the illegal immigrants left "behind."

Monthly premiums are not that far from the co-pays Republicans suggested earlier.

And Newsom what didn’t clarify, is the new premium applied to people already in the program or illegals who just arrived.

Still, your columnists will take even a small victory.

Ironically, had the border been closed, California may have been able to keep the freebies within budget limits, but an open border equals open season on California healthcare and taxpayers.

