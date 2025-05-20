Left Flees Red States for Blue, Swaps Out Old Problems for New

The slow-motion exodus from California has been causing problems in some red states.

Many of the left political bent flee ruinous, beyond progressive policies which have done nothing short of tarnishing the Golden State — in more ways than one.

This means, they move to a verifiably well-run red state and then begin voting for the same type of candidates and policies which drove them out of California.

It’s either political masochism or stupidity. We can’t decide.

Fortunately, some of the most committed left-wingers are making another type of migration decision that's good for red states and residents who want to keep their state free of left Californians.

Hysterical global warming fanatics are heading for blue states where they believe they can survive the climate apocalypse that’s been coming ever since Al Gore discovered how lucrative the "Climate Cassandra" business can be.

The Washington Times has the story.

A "married" lesbian couple didn’t quite jump from the frying pan into the fire.

They just swapped pans.

"Jasmin Singer and her wife, Moore Rhys, decided they had had enough of Los Angeles. They packed their bags and moved to New York state.

"They debated between Ithaca and Geneva before finally picking Rochester, about a six-hour drive northwest from New York City.

"Rochester won out in part because of a more stable climate and progressive policies aimed at combating climate change, caused by the burning of fuels like gasoline and coal."

"We were all kinds of nutty about climate," said Ms. Singer about picking Rochester.

We couldn’t agree more! We hope they enjoy Rochester enough to stay there.

This couple isn’t alone.

"Rochester has captured the eye of some people looking to escape extreme weather events. That’s because they are less likely to experience events fueled and exacerbated by climate change, such as droughts, hurricanes and wildfires.

"Far from coasts, cities like Rochester, Buffalo and Duluth don’t face hurricanes or storm surges. At the same time, they are connected to large lakes, giving them an ample water supply and helping insulate against drought impacts."

Personally, we would like to be in the room when the Californians experience their first Duluth winter. The wind coming off Lake Superior (no droughts there for sure!) will make one think they’ve volunteered to be freeze dried.

Now Duluth, Georgia is a different story and one we hope the Global Warming refugees never learn about.

Jon Randall was driven out of the San Francisco Bay area by wildfires. Wildfires caused by manic tree huggers and politicians who thought letting tons of flammable material pile up in forests was a good idea.

"'For six weeks you couldn’t go outside,' said Mr. Randall of the fires, adding that he and his wife searched online for potential places to live and retire. They picked Rochester, in part to be closer to family in Long Island, where he is originally from."

We’re sure it will be comforting for both couples to be among like-minded fanatics, but ideology has a low insulation factor. The winter weather in Rochester is also bracing, particularly for Californians. The average January temperature is 18 degrees.

We’re also curious as to the reaction these avocado toast refugees will have when they first encounter what is called "a favorite local comfort food." The local term is "garbage plate" and it’s a plate of french fries covered in hamburger meat and baked beans.

We call that "Blue State Nachos" and they can have it.

Along with the Californians.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.