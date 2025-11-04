Let's Dump Daylight Savings Time for God's Clock

Some of our more irrelevant and history-ignorant Republican members of Congress have been posting videos on X (formerly Twitter) where they pledge to fight for permanent Daylight Savings Time.

As far as we're concerned, they may as well fight for permanent athlete's foot.

We were perfectly happy with God's time which governed human chronology for millennia until "expert" meddlers entered the picture.

God's time also didn't require resetting the clocks twice in one year.

What's more, there is scientific evidence that supports our desire to remain on God's time year around.

Time magazine — yes, it's still around — asks, "So why, exactly, do we compound the problem of sleep deprivation twice a year with Daylight Saving Time? Why do we, in spring and fall — on November 2 for Americans — mess with our internal clocks?"

You can blame the government.

DST began during World War II in an effort to save energy during a period of rationing.

Fine.

Now your columnists believe DST is an effort to placate Big Golf.

Our eight months on DST and four months off system began in the 1960s, which was a terrible decade for tradition.

That pernicious era also saw the beginning of the current Senate filibuster rule, preventing Republicans from governing ever since.

"[The] Interstate Commerce Commission, which regulated transportation, pushed for a standardized approach to time.

"Companies managing planes and trains traveling across state borders needed a clear sense of what time it was where, and as part of the act, regular Daylight Saving Time became mandated by law."

It should be called Heart Attack Time.

"[The] shift away from Standard Time does correlate with a spike in heart attacks; shifting back to Standard, back into sync with the sun, correlates with a decline."

We're convinced the best time is the system that has noon correspond with the time the sun is directly overhead.

And that would be God's time.

"Daylight Saving Time requires an unnatural change that puts many people in conflict with the sun’s signals," says chronobiologist Martha Merrow, a professor at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.

With Daylight Saving Time, "you need to use the alarm more," she says.

"We should be looking for ways to not use an alarm clock. Every time we use an alarm clock, we deprive ourselves of sleep."

And maybe sleep deprivation is why the politicians pushing for permanent DST failed to look at the history of DST.

From January 1974 until April 1975 Congress conducted an experiment that put the nation on permanent DST.

It could be that then-President Richard Nixon was so distracted by the Watergate scandal he let this one slip by him, but the result was another national nightmare.

The negative response was so great Congress did not renew the permanent DST experiment and instead reverted to the Hokey-Pokey DST standard.

We want to end DST permanently and return to permanent God's time.

It's natural for days to get longer and shorter as the year progresses.

"Because Earth's axis is tilted, in many places daylight hours wax and wane over the course of the year.It's particularly evident farther from the equator; in Northern England, for instance, the shortest day of the year has fewer than eight hours of sun, while in San Antonio, it’s more than 10 hours."

Monkeying with the clocks doesn't give us more daylight, it only sifts daylight around.

We urge Republican members of Congress to stop wasting time on frivolous bills.

End DST permanently and then focus on repealing Obamacare.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.