'Gone Country'? More Like Crazy Left

We don’t know if Garth Brooks personally drinks Bud Light, but we can assure you he’s an avid, two-fisted drinker of leftist Kool-Aid.

Brooks recently made the news when he announced his new bar, "Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk" — located in Nashville, Tennessee — will be proudly (no pun intended) serving Bud Light.

This after a Bud Light marketing campaign embraced female impersonator Dylan Mulvaney who is famous for his manic woman-face portrayals of real women.

The resulting boycott of Bud Light by normal beer drinkers has the marketing team wondering if sinking to the same market share as non-alcoholic beer would be a bad thing after all.

What’s surprising is a man who made his living in the music field can be so tone deaf in his own city. Brooks is cozying up to the same insane gender ideology that produced the Covenant Christian School shooter in the same city where the murders happened!

Brooks gives all the sanctimonious leftist-approved excuses for embracing the culture’s slide into perversion. Yahoo News has the quote, "I get it, everybody's got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me. I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity."

And if "diversity" means inclusivity for sexual miscreants, well, the more the merrier!

What Brooks has evidently missed is that "diversity" is an ideological Procrustean bed that forces all to conform to one ideology. And that ideology is not one that Country Music fans support. In other words, Brooks, unlike colleague Alan Jackson (of "Gone Country" fame) chose to go beyond crazy left.

Brooks urges customers — assuming there are any after this — "So, here's the deal, man …come in. But come in with love, come in with tolerance, patience. Come in with an open mind, and it's cool."

Which sounds like the governing motto of every PRIDE festival held this month.

Why must having an "open mind" include sane people associating with disturbed people and giving a big old hug to decadence?

Why does culturally imposed "diversity" force us to live in Sodom with electricity?

We could go on, but we think the consistently funny satire site The Babylon Bee really puts the icing on the cake. In a story headlined, "Garth Brooks Opens Gay Bar" the Bee goes on to explain: "According to sources, the bar features unlimited Bud Light on tap, glitter raining down from the rafters, and mechanical bedazzled unicorn riding.

"As patrons took to the dance floor, gay couples swung, twirled, and twerked to the melodies of classic Garth Brooks tunes mixed with pulsating nightclub beats."

And that’s not all. Even the Brooks music catalog was filled with revisions, "Many, longtime fans of Brooks arrived at the bar to try and give it a shot only to realize all his old songs were blasting reimagined as gay banger anthems."

The hit songs included reworked classics now called 'The Thunder Rolls (With Pride),' 'Unapologetically Queer,' 'Ain't Going Back (To The Closet),' and of course 'Friends In Rainbow Places.'"

In the immortal words of disgraced journo Dan Rather, we’re going to consider the Bee story as "Fake, but accurate."

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.