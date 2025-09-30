'Blame Trump' Movement Reaches a New Milestone, and New Low

Women need to step aside for it appears that it's a fascist whose work is really never done.

Trump is so busy these days.

He's starving children in Africa. Sowing terror among illegals. Committing war crimes against drug smugglers in the Gulf of America. Firing public spirited public servants.

Turning the FBI into the secret police. Invading Portland. Undermining democracy.

It's a wonder he has time to do anything else!

Yet the Los Angeles Times now claims he's responsible for the drop in tourism Los Angeles experienced last summer.

After a passing reference to wildfires caused by decades of left wing forest mismanagement, the Times claims, "June immigration raids and Trump’s tariff threats created a perfect storm that scared off international visitors, especially Canadians."

Trump was rounding up Canadians?

Who knew?

Then the Times expands on the claims, "The region’s economy and image suffered significant setbacks this year. Shocking images of the destructive Eaton and Palisades fires in January, followed by the immigration crackdown in June, made global news and repelled visitors.

"Meanwhile, President Trump’s fickle tariff policies and other geopolitical posturing have convinced many international tourists to avoid America."

This is typical of backwards thinking in the regime media. It's the lack of immigration crackdowns that makes us less likely to visit Ireland, the UK or almost any EU nation overrun by dangerous illegal immigrants.

Mass deportations, on the other hand, would make those nations ideal destinations for tourists wanting to avoid impromptu urban shanty towns, aggressive panhandlers and all too frequent sexual assaults.

To say nothing of reduced traffic as the invaders head home under their own power or on Stephen Miller Airlines.

And the examples selected to demonstrate the baleful Trump Effect are risible.

"There were fewer people to hop onto sightseeing buses, stop inside Madame Tussauds wax museum and snap impromptu photos with patrolling characters such as Spiderman and Mickey Mouse."

Patrolling characters is putting it mildly.

Is the Times referring to the costumed extortionists who jump into a photo with unsuspecting tourists and then demand to be paid an unholy amount for the right to be photographed with their raggedy, smelly imitation character costume?

A drop–off in that business is simply a sign of tourists wising up to a con game.

The next volley comes from the mayor of Palm Springs, Ron deHarte commenting on the 30% drop in Canadian tourists.

"We've hurt our Canadian Friends with actions that the administration has taken. It's understandable. We don't know how long they won't want to travel to the States, but we’re hopeful that it is short-term."

You'd think Canadians would be flattered Trump thought so much of the country that he wanted to add it as the 52nd state, but evidently not.

And as proof the Times' contention that ICE raids were deterring tourism is just another leftist lie, tourism from Mexico increased by 5.4%.

We think photos of zombie homeless wandering Los Angeles streets, phone apps that warn walkers of human poop on the sidewalks, high California cost of living, stores where toothpaste is under lock-and-key and crime rates caused by Democratic pro-criminal policies are the real deterrent to California tourism.

Those causes are off limits to left wing reporters and their publications.

That's why the default is always Blame Trump.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.