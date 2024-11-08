Golden State Voters Kick Soft on Crime Experiment to Curb

California Voters Have a Crime and Punishment Epiphany

November 5th's election results weren’t only positive on a national level.

They were also positive on a local level in many jurisdictions.

In Los Angeles County California, voters finally had enough of soft-on-crime/hard-on-victims Dist. Atty. George Gascon.

Gascon had survived two recall attempts but couldn't escape the stark reality of accountability inherent in general elections.

He lost by 60% to former U.S. Atty. Nathan Hochman.

And Gascon was not the only criminal enabler to go down to defeat.

In Oakland, left-wing Dist. Atty. Pamela Price was recalled.

The vote in Los Angeles County should not be confused with an electorate that has decided left politics are pure poison.

Hochman had to run as an independent, since a Republican had no chance to be elected by Los Angeles true believers.

Even those still recovering from their latest carjacking encounter.

Instead, under Gascon's misrule, crime had become so rampant and public safety disintegrated so badly that even the left demanded change.

Gascon’s Dist. Atty. office was a carnival of misrule and mismanagement.

Just listen to what his own staff says about his tenure.

Shea Sanna, a deputy district attorney suing Gascon over retaliation, recently told Fox News, "Crime is illegal again. We have a new DA that will focus on fighting crime instead of fighting his own prosecutors."

Jonathan Hatami, another deputy district attorney who ran against Gascon in the primary, explained, "Gascon losing, really getting demolished, had absolutely nothing to do with politics.

"It had everything to do with the fact that he refused to actually do the job of the district attorney. For Angelenos, this wasn’t a national issue. It was a personal one.

"We all deserve public safety — especially from our DA."

Jason Lustig, yet another deputy district attorney suing Gascon, exulted, "After four years of being test subjects in a perverted social experiment, LA County residents have clearly learned the hard way that their vote for district attorney matters more than any other decision on their ballots."

To give you an idea of just how dysfunctional Gascon's office was, "Hatami, Sanna and Lustig are among roughly two dozen Los Angeles prosecutors who have taken their departing boss to court, with allegations including retaliation, discrimination and that his chain of command handed down potentially illegal instructions to prosecutors."

In fairness, we're certain Fox tried to find someone to go on the record as supporting Gascon, but evidently the criminals were busy, committing crimes before the new district attorney took office.

Throughout the once Golden State, voters decided the experiment that had criminals running loose on the street and toothpaste locked up in the drug store was a failure.

In spite of opposition (by their knee-jerk, incompetent) Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., voters approved Proposition 36 by an astounding 70% of the vote; reversing the vote a few years ago for Proposition 47 that unleashed the crime wave.

It was a good day, finally, for common sense in California.

We’ll close with this impassioned summation from Hatami, "Gascon — your reign over LA is finally over. Please don’t ever run for public office again."

