Mamdani Defends ICE Rights Video as Noem Pushes Back

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is defending a video he released on Sunday that urged residents to understand their rights if confronted by federal immigration agents.

The video, posted on X, framed the city as a place where more than 3 million immigrants deserve protection.

A self-described democratic socialist, Mamdani said ICE attempted a Canal Street raid and that New Yorkers must know how to respond when approached by federal officers.

He told viewers that ICE cannot enter private spaces without a judicial warrant signed by a judge.

He warned that agents may present misleading paperwork and insisted that residents have the right to say they do not consent to entry and to remain silent.

Mamdani said New Yorkers are legally allowed to film ICE as long as they do not interfere with an arrest.

He urged calm behavior and reminded residents of their constitutional right to protest.

After criticism from federal officials, Mamdani defended the video in a Wednesday interview with MS Now. He said his administration will resist President Donald Trump's expanded immigration crackdown and will hold any ICE officer who violates city law accountable.

Mamdani said New York's sanctuary laws will remain intact and that the NYPD will not assist ICE in immigration enforcement.

He argued the city's own police force is capable of maintaining public safety without federal intervention.

Mamdani said he told Trump during a November Oval Office meeting that recent raids in the city were cruel and inhumane.

He said the city does not need ICE or National Guard involvement to keep residents safe.

The dispute escalated after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized his rights guidance video during a Fox News interview.

Noem said Mamdani's comments may have violated the Constitution and said federal officials were reviewing the matter with the Department of Justice.

MS Now asked Mamdani whether he was prepared to face arrest for refusing to comply with the crackdown. The mayor-elect replied that he is prepared for any consequence that comes from standing up for New Yorkers.