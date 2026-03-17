Critics Slam Mamdani for Gaza Remarks at Irish Event

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani faced criticism Tuesday after comparing Irish historical suffering to the plight of Palestinians in Gaza at a St. Patrick's Day event.

Mamdani made the remarks at a breakfast at Gracie Mansion honoring former Irish President Mary Robinson as the city launched its annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

In his comments, the mayor said the Irish experience of "oppression, of subjugation, and of discrimination" gave them a unique understanding of the suffering of others.

"Who can better understand those who weep than those who have been made to weep for so long?" Mamdani asked, according to the New York Post. "The story of the Irish, both in Ireland and in New York City, is, at one time, a story of oppression, of subjugation, and of discrimination."

He then turned to the war in Gaza, praising Robinson for speaking out on behalf of Palestinians.

"I say this as over the past few years, as we've witnessed a genocide unfold before our eyes, there has been deafening silence from so many," he said.

"For those who have long cared about universal human rights and the extension of them to Palestinians, silence, however, is nothing new, for Palestinians are so often left to weep alone," the mayor continued. "Yet former President Robinson has never been silent."

The remarks sparked pushback from critics who said Mamdani politicized a day meant to celebrate Irish heritage.

Catholic League President Bill Donohue accused the mayor of pushing a left-wing grievance narrative.

"Mamdani is a master of the politics of victimization," Donohue said in a statement.

"He delighted his left-wing Irish friends by saying, 'The story of the Irish, both in Ireland and in New York City, is at one time a story of oppression, of subjugation, and of discrimination,'" he continued.

"This is the mentality of the Left. He sees oppression everywhere, nicely teeing it up for guys like him to rescue victims from their oppressors," Donohue added.

Later, Mamdani defended the comparison, saying Irish history had long inspired him.

"What we've seen time and time again is that it has been the Irish who have been standing up whenever there's been a person or people oppressed," he said.

"It is truly a testament to the Irish spirit of perseverance, of struggle and solidarity that we are here in the city today," Mamdani told reporters. "I always take inspiration from the Irish."