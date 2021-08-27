×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan | Joe Biden | zeldin | biden | afghanistan | kabul airport

Zeldin Calls on Biden to Resign After Kabul Airport Attack

Zeldin Calls on Biden to Resign After Kabul Airport Attack
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., attends a press conference on the current conflict between Israel and the Palestinians on May 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 27 August 2021 11:34 AM

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., on Friday said that President Joe Biden should resign following the attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed over 100 people according to the most recent reports.

"There needs to be a heck of a lot of accountability, and I really don't believe that this president can stay in this position," Zeldin said in an interview with Rita Cosby on "The Rita Cosby Show" on WABC Radio.

"I believe that he should resign," the congressman added.

"That's my opinion," he continued. "I don't think he's up to the job and I believe that the worst is to come because all of these other nations are watching what's going on and they're seeing this vulnerability." 

Zeldin said that members of Biden’s Cabinet, such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, should also step down following the attack.

"The one thing that I'm suspecting here and other people feel the same way, is that the president has a Cabinet, but it seems like he has a shadow Cabinet, too," the New York Republican said. "Because you get information from a Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and others, and it's not jiving with what the president's decision is." 

He added that "somewhere inside of that building, there is a cabal of people who are giving this president some really bad advice. I don't see how Secretary Blinken can stay on as a Secretary of State."

The congressman went on to describe the recent attack at the airport in Kabul as "predictable, foreseeable, avoidable ... an 8-year-old would come up with a better plan."

Zeldin joins fellow Republican Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida, House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York, and Jim Banks of Indiana, as well as GOP Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, in calling for Biden to resign.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., on Friday said that President Joe Biden should resign following the attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed over 100 people according to...
zeldin, biden, afghanistan, kabul airport
317
2021-34-27
Friday, 27 August 2021 11:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved