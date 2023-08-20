YouGov Poll: Trump Has Largest Lead Yet at 46 Points

Not only does former President Donald Trump now hold his largest lead yet over the GOP primary field (46 points) in the latest CBS News/YouGov poll, but most of those who would vote for him say indictments only give them more of a reason to back him.

Notably, those polled were more likely to believe what Trump is saying is true than their own "friends & family," conservative media, and even religious leaders. Also, those who say honesty is very important chose Trump (61%) by nearly the same margins over the field (17% and below).

Trump leads Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis 62%-16% in the national poll of likely GOP primary voters, as DeSantis has lost support and the rest of the field is in single digits:

Trump 62% DeSantis 16% Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 7% Vice President Mike Pence 5% Sen. Tim Scott 3% Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 2% Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 2% North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum 1% Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson 1%

Former Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, conservative broadcaster Larry Elder, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will received less than 1% support.

Trump is likely to skip Wednesday's debate, but 91% of GOP primary voters want the challengers to make their own case and not stick to making the case against Trump (just 9%).

With regard to the four indictments against Trump, the poll found that 77% see them as politically motivated; and 73% say the indictments are a reason to consider voting for Trump. Only 27% say they are not a reason to vote for him.

Trump's base is incredibly loyal in the poll, as 99% say things were better under Trump; 95% say Trump fights for them; 76% know him better than they know his challengers; and 74% say they have always been a supporter.

Also, remarkably, Trump drew higher ratings from those who say what he is saying is true (71%) than:

Friends & family 63%

Conservative media figures 56%

Religious leaders 42%

YouGov conducted the poll for CBS News Aug. 16-18 among 538 likely GOP primary voters and 2,061 U.S. adult residents. The margins of error were plus or minus 5.7 percentage points and plus or minus 3.0 percentage points, respectively.

