Witkoff: US, Europe Discuss Ukraine War Next Steps

Wednesday, 31 December 2025 01:24 PM EST

President Donald Trump's advisers held talks on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and national security advisers from the U.K., ‍France and Germany to ‍discuss the next steps in ending Russia's war in Ukraine, U.S. special ⁠envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"We focused on how to move the discussions forward in a practical ​way on behalf of @POTUS' peace process, including strengthening security guarantees and developing effective deconfliction mechanisms to ‍help end the war and ensure it does not ⁠restart," Witkoff said in a social media post.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Ukraine's top negotiator Rustem ⁠Umerov also participated.

Zelenskyy said Tuesday ⁠that national security advisers from Kyiv's "Coalition of the Willing" ‍backers would meet in Ukraine on Saturday, and then country ‌leaders would gather in France on Jan. 6.

The coalition grouping led by Britain and France includes ⁠more ​than 30 nations, ‍though it was not immediately clear which would be taking part in ‍the meetings. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

