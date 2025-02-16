Trump: Special Envoy Witkoff Met With Putin in Russia

Steve Witkoff, Middle East envoy to President Donald Trump, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia earlier this week.

Trump told reporters that Witkoff met with Putin for about three hours when Witkoff was in Russia to arrange the release of Marc Fogel and return him to the United States.

Trump spoke with reporters on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump also hinted at a possible meeting with Putin himself in the near future.

Trump’s comments come ahead of Witkoff’s trip to Saudi Arabia with national security adviser Mike Waltz. The pair will join Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Riyadh for early stage peace talks on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“We’ll be having meetings at the direction of the president, and hopefully we’ll make some really good progress with regard to Russia-Ukraine,” Witkoff said Sunday.