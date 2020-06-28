New Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Swing State Wisconsin

President Donald Trump leads presumptive Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden by a slim margin in swing-state Wisconsin, according to a Trafalgar Group poll released Sunday.

Georgia-based political strategist Robert Cahaly, who owns the Trafalgar Group, was the only pollster in 2016 to predict Trump's upset victory over Hillary Clinton. Trump beat Clinton in Wisconsin, 47.2% to 46.5% in 2016.

Trump leads Biden, 45.5% to 44.6%. The poll also shows 7.5% voting for “other candidates” and 2.4% as undecided.

Trafalgar Group polls Americans by phone using auto-dialing technology and computer-generated questionnaires.

Cahaly last week also said Michigan is much closer than other polls are showing. In a survey of 1,101 likely general election voters polled between June 16-18, 2020, Cahaly found Biden leading Trump among Michigan residents by less than a percentage point. Lansing, Michigan-based EPIC-MRA released a survey around the same time showing Trump trailing Biden by 16 percentage points.

Cahaly told RealClear Politics he’s using the same methodology he used four years ago with an enhanced system for targeting likely voters. He also said he continues to see signs of “shy” or “reluctant” Trump voters who do not want to tell the truth about who they are voting for.