White House Demands Russia Release Imprisoned Americans

The White House on Wednesday issued a demand for Russia to release the two Americans currently imprisoned in the country as part of a larger push to support Americans abroad who were unjustly convicted.

When asked about Russia during a press conference on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took the opportunity to push the country to “swiftly release both Mr. [Trevor] Reed and Paul Whelan,” according to PBS Newshour.

Reed, a retired U.S. Marine, and Whelan, a Michigan corporate executive, have both been detained by Moscow based on uncertain evidence, according to the U.S.

“We have a secretary of state who's now confirmed, we have a national security adviser, and we have a number of officials in the State Department, but I'll use this as an opportunity to once again call on Russia to swiftly release both Mr. Reed and Paul Whelan,” she said.

Psaki added, “In doing so, on the heels of extending New START, it would demonstrate that Russia is ready to move past intractable issues within the bilateral relationship.”

A spokesperson for the State Department told the Washington Examiner: “The secretary stressed the importance the Biden-Harris administration places on transparency in our communications with families and ensured that their family members are a top priority in our diplomatic engagements with both allies and adversaries.”