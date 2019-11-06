WSJ: WH Adding Bondi, Sayegh to Aid With Impeachment Response

The White House is adding two high-profile aides to assist with President Donald Trump’s impeachment response, including former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and ex-Treasury Secretary spokesman Tony Sayegh, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Trump has reportedly opposed a war-room effort, though White House aides have grown concerned about the lack of a coordinated response. Democrats plan to start their first public hearing next week.

Sayegh, who served as Steven Mnuchin’s spokesman until June, “might be the only person for a role like this you’ll find both Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner praising, and that’s something,” Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign, told Politico.

The former Fox News contributor and Republican strategist was mostly charged with helping devise the communications plan to help pass tax reform.

Bondi, a former prosecutor, was one of Trump’s earliest supporters and was considered for several positions within the administration over the last three years. The pair will assist on communications, strategy and other special projects, per the Journal. Details of the hires were still being finalized Thursday.