WH Orders Forces to 'Quarantine' Venezuelan Oil for 2 Months

Wednesday, 24 December 2025 03:03 PM EST

The White House has ordered U.S. military forces to focus almost exclusively on enforcing the "quarantine" of Venezuelan oil for at least the next two months, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"While military options ⁠still exist the focus is to first use economic pressure by enforcing sanctions to ​reach the outcome the White House is looking," the official said. The statement could dampen the immediate prospect of U.S. land strikes against Venezuela ⁠that President Donald Trump has repeatedly said may take place.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the White House order was ⁠for U.S. forces ​to focus ⁠almost exclusively "on the quarantine of Venezuelan oil for at least the next two months."

"The efforts so far have put tremendous pressure on (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro and the belief is that by late ⁠January ​Venezuela will be facing an economic calamity unless it agrees to make significant concessions to the U.S.," the official said.

