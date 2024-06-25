White House Vows Veto of House Appropriations Bills

The Biden administration has said it will veto House appropriations bills for the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department.

"House Republicans are again wasting time with partisan bills that would result in deep cuts to law enforcement, education, housing, healthcare, consumer safety, energy programs that lower utility bills and combat climate change, and essential nutrition services," the White House said in a statement.

The White House said the bills will harm access to reproductive healthcare, endanger marriage equality, hinder climate change initiatives and threaten the health and safety of the LGBTQI community.

"The Administration stands ready to engage with both chambers of Congress in a bipartisan appropriations process to enact responsible appropriations bills that fully fund federal agencies in a timely manner," the White House said, The Hill reported.

The bills recently passed the Republican controlled House Appropriations Committee on a party-line vote and will then be voted on by the Rules Committee Tuesday before being put up for a vote in the full House chamber.

Despite the veto threats, the appropriations bills have almost no chance of passing the Democrat-controlled Senate and is unlikely to reach President Joe Biden’s desk.