La. Now 6th GOP-Led State to OK Sending Troops to D.C.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three more Republican governors have authorized the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington as part of President Donald Trump's show of force meant to crack down on crime and boost immigration enforcement in the nation's capital.

The announcements by Mississippi, Tennessee, and Louisiana bring the number of state troops detailed to the president's effort to more than 1,100. Governors from the states said they were responding to requests from the Trump administration.

It was not immediately clear why the administration requested further support. About 800 troops have already been called up from the D.C. National Guard and have had a limited assigned role so far in Trump's 10-day-old attempted takeover of D.C. law enforcement.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement Monday that he has approved the deployment of about 200 Mississippi National Guard soldiers to Washington.

"Crime is out of control there, and it's clear something must be done to combat it," Reeves said.

A spokesperson for Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said that the governor had granted a request from the Trump administration for the state's National Guard members "to assist with monument security, community safety patrols, protecting federal facilities, and traffic control."

The troops "are ready to assist as long as needed," the governor's office said.

Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee join three other states that have pledged to deploy hundreds of National Guard members to the nation's capital to bolster the Republican administration's operation aiming to transform policing in the Democrat-led city through a federal crackdown on crime and homelessness.

West Virginia said it was deploying 300 to 400 troops, South Carolina pledged 200, and Ohio said it will send 150 in the coming days, deployments that built on top of Trump's initial order that 800 National Guard troops deploy as part of the federal intervention.

Trump's executive order that launched the federal operation declared a "crime emergency" in the District of Columbia and initiated a takeover of Washington's police department. The administration has ordered local police to cooperate with federal agents on immigration enforcement, orders that would contradict local laws prohibiting such collaboration.

Federal agents have arrested 160 suspected illegal immigrants in the city since the operation began, including people that White House officials assert are known gang members with prior felonies.

The executive order has led to friction with the local government and heightened tensions in the community, as a surge of federal agents in the capital garner praise and protest from residents.

The nation's capital can govern itself through powers delegated to it by Congress, though the federal laws that grant that autonomy give wide breadth to the president and Congress to intervene when they see fit.

That long-standing tension has led to a legal standoff between local officials and the White House in the current troop deployment and surge of federal officers into the district.

The city's attorney general last week sued the administration for appointing the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration as the city's "emergency police commissioner." The administration walked back the move but then issued a follow-up order that directed local police to "cooperate fully and completely with federal immigration authorities."

"D.C. has been under siege from thugs and killers, but now, D.C. is back under Federal Control where it belongs," Trump wrote on Truth Social a day after issuing his order. "The White House is in charge. The Military and our Great Police will liberate this City, scrape away the filth, and make it safe, clean, habitable and beautiful once more!"

At a Monday news conference, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser pushed back against Trump's characterization of the city and voiced skepticism about the administration's intentions in flooding the capital with troops and federal agents.

"We don't have any authority over the DC Guard or any other guards, but I think it makes the point that this is not about DC crime," Bowser, a Democrat, said of the administration and states deploying National Guard members onto the streets of the capital.

"The focus should be on violent crime," she continued. "Nobody is against focusing on driving down any level of violence. And so if this is really about immigration enforcement the administration should make that plain."

National Guard members in the District of Columbia have been assisting law enforcement with tasks including crowd control and patrolling landmarks such as the National Mall and Union Station. Their role has been limited thus far, and it remains unclear why more troops would be needed.

A guardsman on Saturday stopped an assault on a Park Police officer who was directing traffic on the National Mall, the National Guard said in a statement. The guardsman then detained the person and turned them over to local police, marking at least one incident in which troops have intervened in law enforcement.

Federal agents from the DEA, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, FBI, Secret Service, and other agencies have patrolled high-traffic areas around the capital over the last week.

ICE officers, who work under the Department of Homeland Security, have made arrests in neighborhoods across the city, dispersed some public gatherings and torn pro-immigrant signs, according to videos published by the administration.

The White House has touted various arrests that local police and federal agents have made across the city since Trump's executive order. Federal agents have made 380 arrests in the week since the start of the operation and in some cases issued charges to detained people. The White House has touted the surge of agents on social media and posted pictures of people arrested by local and federal officers.

"Washington, DC is getting safer every night thanks to our law enforcement partners," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on social media. "Just this weekend, 137 arrests were made and 21 illegal firearms were seized. In total, there have been nearly 400 arrests — and we are not slowing down."

Amid the crackdown, the administration has received criticism for the conduct of some federal agents, who in several high-profile incidents have arrested people while wearing masks that hide their identity and declined to identify themselves to media or members of the public when questioned.

Bowser said Monday that she had asked D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith to seek answers from the administration about the use of masked police.

"It's very important to us that agents be identified," Bowser said. "There's no reason for a law enforcement official to be masked."

Over the weekend in Washington, protesters demonstrated against federal law enforcement and National Guard troops fanning out in the city. Hundreds of protesters gathered in Dupont Circle on Saturday and marched to the White House.

On Monday dozens of protesters gathered in the U Street neighborhood of Washington, where federal agent patrols and arrests had taken place over the weekend, to protest the Trump administration's actions.

Associated Press writers Jeff Amy in Atlanta and Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tenneseee, contributed to this report.