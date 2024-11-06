Hungary PM Orban Predicts 'Beautiful Victory' for Trump

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has openly endorsed Donald Trump's presidential bid, said early on Wednesday on his Facebook page about the U.S. election: "on the way to a beautiful victory."

Orban on Sunday said Europe will need to rethink its support of Ukraine if Trump is elected, as the continent "will not be able to bear the burdens of the war alone."

Orban opposes military aid to Ukraine and has made clear he thinks Trump shares his views and would negotiate a peace settlement for Ukraine.

"We (in Europe) need to realize that if there will be a pro-peace president in America, which I not only believe in but I also read the numbers that way, ... if what we expect happens and America becomes pro-peace, then Europe cannot remain pro-war," Orban said.

Ukraine will be high on the agenda when European leaders meet in Budapest in the coming week, he said, referring to a European Political Community meeting and a more informal meeting of EU leaders due to take place.

In July, Orban said his team was assisting Trump's aides with policies on families and migration. On Thursday, he called Trump to wish him good luck ahead of Tuesday's election.