US Eyes Attacks Inside Venezuela to Stop Drug Flows

The U.S. is weighing options to attack targets inside Venezuela tied to drug trafficking networks, according to the Miami Herald, a sharp escalation from recent at-sea interdictions.

The Herald's reporting indicates planning has advanced beyond maritime operations as Washington maps potential land targets should President Donald Trump authorize strikes.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal says a U.S. carrier is moving into the theater with destroyers armed with Tomahawk land-attack missiles, plus F/A-18 Super Hornets and EA-18 Growler electronic-warfare jets — capabilities that would widen strike options.

Defense analysts told the Journal that initial airstrikes could pressure Nicolás Maduro's inner circle, though the move carries serious risk of a rally-around-the-flag backlash.

The Journal also notes that U.S. indictments of Maduro and top aides increase the personal cost of any negotiated exit, complicating calculations inside the regime.

Retired Adm. James Stavridis told the Journal a first wave might hit naval and air force targets ashore, with a potential second phase against "leadership targets," adding that mounting pressure could still prompt Maduro to "fold his cards and go."

The push to consider land targets follows a series of U.S. strikes on suspected Venezuelan drug boats.

On Sept. 2, U.S. forces hit a vessel the White House linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, killing 11.

A second strike, on Sept. 15, killed three more aboard another alleged smuggling craft, with the administration signaling maritime actions could expand.

Days after the first strike, two Venezuelan F-16s flew near a U.S. destroyer in international waters; the Pentagon called it "highly provocative" and warned Caracas against interfering with counter-narcotics operations.

Venezuela has denounced the campaign as aggression and questioned U.S. evidence, with Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez suggesting the initial strike video may have been manipulated.

Official U.S. comment on prospective land targets remains limited, but the Pentagon has repeatedly framed recent actions as necessary to disrupt networks that "threaten Americans," while withholding specifics on munitions used and seized cargo.

According to the Journal, the carrier-led package is intended to give Trump a broader menu of options if he authorizes strikes in Venezuela.

Analysts quoted by the Journal caution that if airstrikes fail to force immediate change, escalation could follow — raising the stakes for Washington and the region.