FAA Warns Airlines of 'Worsening Security Situation' for Flights Over Venezuela

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday issued another warning to major airlines of a "worsening security situation" when flying over Venezuela and urged them to exercise caution.

"Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight, the arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or airports and aircraft on the ground," the FAA said in a notice.

The notice follows a similar announcement last month and comes on the heels of a large-scale U.S. military buildup in the southern Caribbean as U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns to oust Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.