Trump's Back: Prepare for New Regulatory, Tariff Twists

OPINION

Less Gov't Oversight Doesn't Always Translate to Lessened Burdens on Businss

Donald J. Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025 is already sending shockwaves through business and political leadership, ushering in a turbulent mix of risks and opportunities.

The implications will be profound, as Trump’s drive for deregulation and economic nationalism is poised to reshape industries globally.

Coupled with a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling this past spring — Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council — diminished federal oversight and initiated potential for reduced regulatory barriers.

Agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) among others, now require congressional approval for major regulatory actions.

This ruling aligns with Trump’s agenda to reduce federal oversight, shifting regulatory power toward the courts and state legislatures.

He also indicated he would appoint Elon Musk as "deregulation czar," reminiscent of J. Peter Grace’s cost-cutting Grace Commission report in June 1982, during President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Trump’s agenda will target corporate governance, environmental standards, labor laws, financial markets and healthcare aiming to cut compliance and boost domestic energy production — potentially delivering cost savings and speeding up project timelines for American businesses.

50 Shades of Red Tape: Industry’s New State-by-State Adventure

Reduced federal oversight brings new challenges, as state governments are likely to fill in gaps, creating a complex patchwork of regulations.

With the high court ruling shifting authority to state legislatures and courts, businesses will face potentially conflicting local, regional or national rules that disrupt consistency and raise compliance costs.

For instance, even if federal environmental regulations are relaxed, states like California may enforce stricter standards, requiring companies to adopt tailored compliance strategies.

Tips for Success

To manage these complexities, companies should begin now to invest in localized compliance expertise, establishing region-specific teams or state-focused roles to remain responsive to local regulations.

Building relations with state regulators provides valuable insights into emerging policies, allowing companies to adapt proactively.

Importantly, advanced data analytics tools, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), can further assist tracking regulatory advances in real-time and predict policy shifts based on historical trends, helping companies stay ahead of changes and align strategies accordingly.

Trade Policies and Tariffs: Preparing for Protectionist Policies

Trump’s administration is expected to renew focus on tariffs, trade barriers and protectionist policies, impacting companies with global supply chains and international market dependencies.

There is hardly a country globally that doesn’t tax American imports, either through tariffs, the Value Added Tax (VAT) or both.

Industries reliant on imports will face higher costs due to tariffs, which could disrupt supply chains and affect profitability.

By putting tariffs on the table, Trump is leveling the playing field ("Art of the Deal") enabling companies to adapt to the global shifts

As the first modern president to fully grasp these challenges and opportunities, he is uniquely positioned to guide the nation through this transformative era with a firm and decisive approach.

A Tip for Success

To mitigate these risks, begin now to diversify supply chains.

If tariffs make imports from key suppliers costly, businesses should have alternative regions and increase domestic sourcing.

Balancing increased costs with market demands determines whether to pass some costs to customers or increases to remain competitive.

"Made in the USA": Surprising Benefits of Local Production

America First, economic nationalism is central to Trump’s platform, encourages companies to increase U.S. based production to reduce reliance on foreign goods and boost American manufacturing.

Companies investing in domestic facilities will benefit from incentives — tax breaks, grants and subsidies — providing an opportunity to realign capital allocation strategies with these policies.

In recent weeks, Trump proposed a drop-in corporate tax rate to 15% for those that produce goods domestically, aiming to drive manufacturing back to U.S. soil.

This tax incentive is designed to boost American jobs by rewarding businesses that keep production stateside.

However, moving production domestically poses challenges, as U.S. labor costs are typically higher than in outsourcing destinations, potentially affecting profit margins.

Tip for Success: Restructuring supply chains to domestic production requires upfront investment, making a careful cost-benefit analysis essential.

Partnerships with local governments may also offer further incentives, especially for companies investing in job creation and infrastructure.

Dodging Digital Disasters Demands a New Playbook, Focus on Communicaton!

As these regulatory shifts evolve, synonymously AI is revolutionizing how businesses connect with stakeholders and defend against activist attacks.

With AI-powered tools like natural language processing (NLP) and sentiment analysis (SA), businesses can personalize interactions at scale, analyzing vast data sets to pinpoint customer preferences and predict behaviors, enabling highly targeted messaging that resonate.

However, AI’s capabilities also empower activists, who now use these technologies to scrutinize company communications, identify vulnerabilities and mobilize campaigns quickly.

AI-driven sentiment analysis also lets activists gauge public reactions in real time, fine-tuning their strategies for maximum impact.

AI-generated media, such as audio, photo or video deepfakes, activists amplify their messages, damaging reputations by spreading misinformation or manipulated content. In this high-stakes environment, CEOs and boards must weigh their political involvements carefully.

Tip for Success

Internal and external groups often urge company managements to take political stances on significant issues, especially during critical sales periods.

While it’s important for leaders to address pressing matters, such decisions require careful consideration. CEOs must thoughtfully assess stakeholders’ reaction, timing and potential consequences to ensure any actions align with both company values and strategic goals as well as effects on sales and equity value.

In today’s polarized climate, any stance will divide opinions, with about 45% cheering, 45% jeering, and 10% undecided.

This undecided segment can significantly sway market perception.

To navigate these challenges, leaders must ensure their communication strategies align with company values.

Clear, strategic communication can safeguard trust and position companies for success in an era where AI is both an ally and a potential threat

AI, Influence and Leadership: CEO Mandate Is to Shape Markets, Nurture Trust

Business leadership in 2025 demands mastering AI and wielding influence with unrelenting precision.

In an era of regulatory transformation and heightened demands for transparency, leaders who rise above the noise will reshape the future.

By leveraging AI to drive insights and crafting strategic narratives that inspire trust, forward-thinking CEOs will redefine market leadership.

As the stakes climb, success will favor those who set the agenda, not those scrambling to catch up.

Richard Torrenzano is chief executive of The Torrenzano Group. For nearly a decade, he was a member of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) management (policy) and executive (operations) committees. His new book "CEO Playbook: 101 Game-Changing AI Era Strategies for Stakeholder Communications," will be published this fall. He is an expert and leading commentator on artificial intelligence (AI), cyber and digital attacks; financial markets; brands, crisis, media, and reputation.