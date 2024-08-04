WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: va | congress | budget | failed

Congress Leaves DC, Fails to Pass VA Budget Request

By    |   Sunday, 04 August 2024 10:44 PM EDT

Congress failed to pass legislation addressing a nearly $3 billion budget shortfall for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) before leaving town, leaving millions of veterans at risk, The Hill reported Sunday.

In the lead-up to passing the legislation, questions were raised among members of Congresss about alleged mismanagement at the VA.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., expressed disbelief at the VA's claim that it was unaware of the budget shortfall earlier, especially after advancing year's worth of funding legislation.

"We have been told for a long time that we have sufficient funds ... We're only learning this now," Moran said. "I'm unconvinced that the Department of Veterans Affairs was incapable of knowing a problem at that point in time, and the [Office of Management and Budget] has never said anything."

The VA cites the PACT Act, a 2022 bipartisan law, as a key factor in the budget gap, citing increased enrollment in VA healthcare and benefits claims.

In the spring, the White House reported that over 4 million claims were submitted since August 2022, including 1.6 million specific to the PACT Act. As a result, the VA had asked Congress for about $3 billion in fiscal year 2024 for "mandatory benefits funds," and approximately $12 billion for fiscal 2025 for "medical care."

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said the PACT Act is "expensive because it's taking care of complicated medical situations."

The legislation that Congress failed to pass proposes $2.8 billion in additional VA funding, allocating $2.3 billion for compensation and pensions and $597 million for readjustment benefits. It also mandates a Government Accountability Office review to account for the shortfall's causes.

Veterans' benefits may be delayed if Congress doesn't act by Sept. 20. Still, some senators are demanding more details from the VA before passing new legislation.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has criticized the VA for mismanagement, questioning the spending of record funds.

"When we spend billions of dollars, we should ask, you know: Are controls in place that it's being spent wisely? Where was it spent?" Paul told The Hill.

"We gave them record amounts of dollars. Why's it gone?"

"So somebody made bad decision making or bad management. All that needs to be discussed and worked through,  and that's why I would never let it go through without a discussion," he said.

A group of Republicans have requested a hearing with VA Secretary Denis McDonough to address the issue. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., labeled the shortfall as the largest under any administration, urging answers from the VA.

The VA stated it is collaborating with Congress and the OMB to prevent negative impacts on veterans and ensure continued care and benefits.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Congress failed to pass legislation addressing a nearly $3 billion budget shortfall for the Department of Veterans Affairs before leaving town, leaving millions of veterans at risk.
va, congress, budget, failed
442
2024-44-04
Sunday, 04 August 2024 10:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved