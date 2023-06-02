Utah Gov. Cox Cuts LGBTQ People From Pride Declaration

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox became the target of bipartisan criticism Thursday after he removed all mention of LGBTQ people from his 2023 Pride Month declaration.

The omission was quickly noticed on social media, where Cox's proclamation calling for "a culture of hope, understanding, love, dignity and respect" was met with derision by both the left and the right.

The governor's proclamations in both 2022 and 2021 mentioned LGBTQ Utahns several times, according to Axios.

Also absent from this year's declaration is a recognition that "members of the LGBTQ+ community who do not feel loved and accepted experience higher rates of mental health challenges."

A call "to be more inclusive and accepting of the LGBTQ+ members of our community" was also scrapped from this year's statement.

"Not including the letters and words that identify the Pride Community — LGBTQIA+ — is an irresponsible coward act of erasure," the Utah Pride Center tweeted, tagging the post with hashtags #saylgbtq and #sayqueer, among others. "We believe Gov. Cox can do better."

Conservatives accused Cox of "supporting sin" and called on Republicans to remember the governor's declaration the next time they headed to the polls.

"Our governor is supporting sin," Erik McEntire tweeted. "Remember that, Republican Saints, when you vote in the primaries next year.

Darin Johnson said, "Gov, this is embarrassing. In Utah we don't celebrate any of the seven deadly sins."

"This man should not be governor of Utah, 2024 is your chance Utah get this RINO OUT!" Lee_Hall1776 wrote.

Many of the comments on Twitter accused Cox of being a hypocrite for the sharp right turn he took on LGBTQ policy this year when he signed the year's first statewide ban on gender-transition care for transgender minors.

Last year, the Beehive State governor won widespread praise from LGBTQ advocates when he vetoed a transgender athlete ban for school sports.

Following the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, Cox was branded a compassionate conservative by national media outlets when he wept onstage at a rally after the attack.

According to the Chicago LGBTQ publication GoPride, Cox was the lone Republican governor to declare a statewide Pride Month when he made his first proclamation in 2021.

Cox, who could not be reached for comment, is up for reelection next year.