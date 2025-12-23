Report: US Moves Troops, Special Ops Aircraft to Caribbean

The Trump administration has surged additional U.S. troops and special operations aircraft into the Caribbean in recent days, a move that has drawn regional and national security attention as pressure intensifies on Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro's regime.

The movements were first reported Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal, which cited U.S. officials and open-source flight-tracking data showing CV-22 Osprey aircraft and C-17 cargo planes repositioned into the region, though officials have not publicly detailed the mission.

The Department of War deferred to U.S. Southern Command, which is responsible for U.S. military operations in Latin America, when asked for comment. Newsmax also reached out to SOUTHCOM and the White House.

A SOUTHCOM spokesperson told the Journal that it is standard practice to routinely rotate equipment and personnel to military installations and that, because of operational security concerns, the command does not disclose details about U.S. asset movements, personnel activities, or specific operations.

The Journal reported the buildup includes at least 10 CV-22 Osprey aircraft redeployed from Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, along with C-17 cargo planes moving personnel and equipment from Fort Stewart in Georgia and Fort Campbell in Kentucky. Elite units cited include the 27th Special Operations Wing, the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and Army Rangers.

The 27th Special Operations Wing and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment are trained to support high-risk infiltration and extraction missions and to provide close air and combat support, the Journal reported. Army Rangers are trained to seize airfields and provide security for elite U.S. special operations forces during high-risk missions.

"They are prepositioning forces to take action," retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula, dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, told the Journal.

He said the movement of such assets suggests the administration already has decided on a course of action.

"The question that remains is: to accomplish what?" Deptula said.

The deployment comes as President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure on Maduro's government, including targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels, seizing sanctioned oil tankers, and restricting tanker traffic entering or leaving Venezuela. Trump also has declared the airspace around Venezuela should be considered closed and has refused to rule out airstrikes.

An armada of U.S. forces is already positioned nearby, including warships and an aircraft carrier strike group, and analysts interpret the new movements as preparatory steps that could support potential military action involving Venezuela, according to the Journal.

Venezuela's government has condemned the U.S. tanker seizures as theft and has accused the Trump administration of pursuing regime change and seeking access to the country's resources, the Journal reported.