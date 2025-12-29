WATCH TV LIVE

US Pledges $2B in Humanitarian Support to UN

Monday, 29 December 2025 07:00 AM EST

The United States ⁠has made a $2 billion pledge for U.N. humanitarian aid, a U.S. State Department official said on Monday, following major foreign aid cuts by the Trump administration in ‍2025.

The U.S. slashed its aid spending ‍this year, and leading Western donors such as Germany also pared back assistance as they ⁠pivoted to increased defense spending, triggering a severe funding crunch for the United Nations.

The U.S. is ​pledging to commit $2 billion in funding to the U.N. for humanitarian aid, the U.S. State Department official said. No further ‍details were provided on how the money would be allocated ⁠or if additional pledges would follow.

U.N. data shows total U.S. humanitarian contributions to the U.N. fell to about $3.38 billion in 2025, equating to about 14.8% of the ⁠global sum. This ​was down sharply ⁠from $14.1 billion the prior year, and a peak of $17.2 billion in ‍2022.

Earlier in December, the United Nations launched a 2026 aid appeal for $23 ‌billion to reach 87 million people at risk - half the $47 billion sought for 2025, reflecting plunging donor support ⁠despite record ​global needs.

U.N. ‍aid chief Tom Fletcher has said the U.N.'s humanitarian response is overstretched and underfunded, meaning "brutal choices" ‍had to be made to prioritize those most in need. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
