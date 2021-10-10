Poll: 67 Percent Support Universal Basic Income

A new poll conducted by Skynova indicates that two out of three people support the idea of universal basic income or UBI.

Sixty-seven percent support the idea of a guaranteed monthly income while 20 percent oppose the idea. Twelve percent said they were indifferent.

According to former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, the idea of universal basic income is "invevitable." As a Newsweek report indicates, Yang believes that as automation and artificial intelligence keep improving, it will drive out many jobs, leaving people to seek out programs like UBI.

Nearly half of Republicans (48 percent) said they were in favor of UBI. Among Democrats, that number was much higher at 82 percent.

However, the preponderance pushing out a guaranteed monthly income from the government will come with its own set of headaches. The poll maintained that UBI could cost around $3.9 trillion a year. On average, most respondents agreed that $922 was the smallest monthly amount that would still make a meaningful impact on their lives. And for those making less than $25,000 a year, they, on average, agreed that $808 could still make a meaningful impact on their lives.

The poll surveyed 1,023 people; 485 Democrats, 270 Republicans, and 268 with other political leanings.