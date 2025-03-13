WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine Won't Agree to Frozen Conflict, Top Official Says

Thursday, 13 March 2025 09:05 PM EDT

Ukraine will not agree to a frozen conflict with Russia, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Thursday after Kyiv and Washington jointly proposed a 30-day ceasefire in the war.

Ukraine has frequently accused Russia of trying to create a frozen conflict - commonly understood to be one which is not properly resolved and which rumbles on with occasional eruptions - in Ukraine since 2014, when Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula and sent proxies into east Ukraine.

"We said very clearly that we will never agree to a frozen conflict," Yermak said, referring to discussions between Ukraine and the U.S. in Jeddah, and adding that the U.S. was also against a frozen conflict.

Speaking on television, Yermak said that Ukraine had agreed with the U.S. that representatives from Europe will definitely take part in the peace process.

"The main thing is that Ukraine is not alone, Ukraine is with its partners."

"We agreed with our American partners that representatives of Europe will definitely take part in the peace process," he said. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


