Crowd Praises Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at UFC 273

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drew high praise from the crowd at the highly-anticipated UFC 273 in Jacksonville.

According to the Daily Caller, when it was announced to a soldout UFC crowd that DeSantis was in attendance, the crowd went crazy.

But DeSantis is no stranger to the UFC. When a whole host of venues were shut down during the pandemic, UFC president Dana White looked to Florida to help host events.

According to Florida Politics, last year, DeSantis said, "there's a lot of stuff that comes flying at you, particularly from media, social media, all this stuff. Some people don't like to handle that. Dana White goes right in the teeth of that."

Video of DeSantis greeting a horde of UFC fans during the event can be seen here.