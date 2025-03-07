US Stopping All Federal Funding to South Africa, Trump Says

The United States is stopping all federal funding to South Africa, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

"To go a step further, any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump said this process will begin immediately.

U.S. foreign assistance commitments to South Africa came in at $323.4 million in 2024, according to government data.