US Stopping All Federal Funding to South Africa, Trump Says

Friday, 07 March 2025 10:59 AM EST

The United States is stopping all federal funding to South Africa, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

"To go a step further, any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump said this process will begin immediately.

U.S. foreign assistance commitments to South Africa came in at $323.4 million in 2024, according to government data. 

Friday, 07 March 2025 10:59 AM
