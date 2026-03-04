TV Host Gayle King Signs New Contract With CBS News

Television host Gayle King has signed a new contract to remain at CBS News, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about her future at the network.

"Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated. CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I'm excited about continuing at 'CBS Mornings,'" King said.

The terms of the new agreement with King, a co-host of "CBS Mornings," could not be learned.

King is under contract through May, and her current deal is worth roughly $15 million, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier.

King, who has been the face of CBS News' morning show for more than a decade, was expected to depart as an anchor of the program this year, Variety reported in October.

King's renewal follows Anderson Cooper's departure from CBS News' "60 Minutes" program after nearly two decades, the latest in a string of high-profile journalists to cut ties with the network since the arrival of Bari Weiss as CBS News' editor-in-chief in October, following Paramount Skydance's purchase of her outlet The Free Press.

CBS News has been undergoing a strategic overhaul under Weiss, who in January outlined plans to add 19 new contributors and shift toward a "streaming mentality" to boost ratings, which have trailed behind those of rivals ABC and NBC.