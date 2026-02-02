WSJ: Gabbard Whistleblower Complaint Kept From Congress

A whistleblower has accused Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard of wrongdoing, but the complaint is so highly classified it has not been shared with Congress, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Gabbard, according to the Journal, has blocked its release, and officials familiar with the matter told the news outlet there has been a behind-the-scenes dispute over how to handle the allegation.

One official told the Journal that disclosing the document could cause "grave damage to national security."

DNI spokeswoman Olivia Coleman said on X there was "absolutely NO wrongdoing by DNI Gabbard, a fact that [The Wall Street Journal] conveniently buried 13 paragraphs down.

"Even the Biden-era Intelligence Community Inspector General came to this conclusion, determining that the Whistleblower's allegations against DNI Gabbard 'did not appear credible,'" she added.

An attorney for the whistleblower, Andrew Bakaj, accused Gabbard in a November letter of preventing lawmakers from receiving the complaint.

"From my experience, it is confounding for [Gabbard's office] to take weeks — let alone eight months—to transmit a disclosure to Congress," Bakaj told the Journal in a statement.

Coleman told the Journal that the complaint "is with the Congressional Intelligence Committees for review.

"Director Gabbard has always and will continue to support [whistleblowers] and their right, under the law, to submit complaints to Congress, even if they are completely baseless like this one."

The complaint, filed last May, has been locked in a safe because it includes "exceptionally sensitive materials necessitating special handling and storage requirements," a representative with the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community told the Journal.

The person also told the newspaper that specific allegations against Gabbard were found not to be credible while the truth of other claims in the complaint couldn't be determined.

Some of the material could be subject to executive privilege, meaning President Donald Trump could have the power to withhold the information from Congress.