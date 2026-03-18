Gabbard, Patel: Unaware of Reported Trump Election Order

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and FBI Director Kash Patel told senators Wednesday they were unaware of a reported draft executive order to invoke emergency powers over U.S. elections, as Democrats pressed them during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

The reports stem from a Washington Post article published last month reporting pro-Trump activists, allegedly coordinating with the White House, circulated a draft executive order to expand presidential authority over elections.

The proposal cites allegations of Chinese interference in the 2020 election as justification. Lawyer Peter Ticktin said he had "certain coordination" with White House officials, while the White House declined to comment to the Post.

"There are reports that in 2020, the president was preparing an executive order to potentially seize ballots or bring in federal forces," said Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va.

"There is a published report that there is a similar EO being drafted right now about 2026, citing China. Director Patel, do you have any knowledge of that draft EO?"

Patel thanked Warner and replied, "I do not, sir."

Warner then posed the same question to Gabbard.

"I do not," she replied.

The hearing grew more contentious as Warner pressed Gabbard over her presence at a January FBI operation in Fulton County, Georgia, where agents seized 2020 election materials.

Warner argued the move lacked any legitimate foreign intelligence basis and was tied to "conspiracy theories that have already been examined and rejected repeatedly."

Gabbard said election security and counterintelligence fall under the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and that she was unaware of the warrant's contents.

"I did not participate in a law enforcement activity," she said, adding she was there only "to observe the FBI's activities" at the president's request.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., pressed further, noting Gabbard had acknowledged Trump "directly requested" her presence and questioning whether she had interacted with any ballots after being photographed inside an FBI evidence truck.

Gabbard responded that "the truck was empty" and said the image did not indicate she handled any election materials.

President Donald Trump denied in February that he was considering declaring a national emergency related to the midterm elections.

"Who told you that? No, I've never heard about it," he said.