Trump May Veto Extension of Obamacare Subsidies

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he might veto legislation to ‍extend federal health insurance subsidies, ‍injecting fresh uncertainty into a debate that has pitted ⁠congressional Republicans against Democrats and threatened to raise premiums for millions of ​Americans.

Expiration of the health insurance tax breaks at the end of 2025 left ‍millions of Americans facing significant price hikes for ⁠coverage.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Democratic-backed legislation that would restore the subsidies to the ⁠Affordable Care Act, ​with 17 Republicans ⁠joining Democrats.

The Senate, which is also controlled ‍by Republicans, has already rejected a similar bill, ‌but House passage could spur a compromise.

Americans have until January 15 to enroll ⁠in ​ACA coverage for ‍this year, although the Trump administration could extend that deadline.