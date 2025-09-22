Trump Posts Alleged Video of Venezuelan Militia

President Donald Trump took to social media Monday to share a video allegedly showing Venezuelan women being trained in military maneuvers.

The president's post on Truth Social came as tensions rise between the U.S. and Venezuela over drugs and illegal migrants.

"TOP SECRET: We caught the Venezuelan Militia in training. A very serious threat!" Trump posted with a short video of rifle-carrying women apparently being trained by Venezuelan military personnel.

Trump on Saturday warned President Nicolas Maduro's government that it must accept the return of all prisoners whom he said Venezuela had forced into the U.S., or else "the price you pay will be incalculable."

Trump issued the threat in a post on his Truth Social platform. He did not elaborate on which prisoners he was referring to, except to say that some were "people from mental institutions." He also did not specify what action he might take.

The Trump administration also has escalated its campaign to choke off narcotics flowing toward the country with the U.S. military carrying out recent strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels.

Maduro rejected U.S. allegations of being a drug trafficker and asked Trump for dialogue, according to a letter released Sunday by Caracas.

The letter addressed to Trump is dated Sept. 6 and was sent days after the U.S. deployed warships off the coast of Venezuela and carried out the first of several attacks on Venezuela-based boats alleged by Washington to be carrying drugs.

That first attack left 11 people dead, and two more strikes have followed despite Maduro’s plea for peace in his letter.

Reuters and AFP contributed to tis story.