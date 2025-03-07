WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Difficult Dealing With Ukraine; Easier With Russia

Friday, 07 March 2025 01:18 PM EST

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday said he was finding it more difficult to deal with Ukraine and that it may be easier to deal with Russia as his administration seeks to reach a peace agreement. 

Trump made the comments to reporters in the Oval Office. 

“I think we're doing very well with Russia. But right now, they're bombing the hell out of Ukraine. I'm finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine. And they don’t have the cards," Trump said. 

U.S. officials will be meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week in Saudi Arabia. 

“In terms of getting a final settlement, it may be easier dealing with Russia, which is surprising because they have all the cards," Trump added. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


